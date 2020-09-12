Man shot during argument in hotel parking lot, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man shot another man as they argued in the parking lot of an Oklahoma City hotel on Saturday, according to police.

The two men were arguing in the parking lot of the Courtesy Inn, 1307 SE 44th St., when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to Oklahoma City police.

The shooter remained at the scene and called police.

The man who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the man who fired the shot into custody.

