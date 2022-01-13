Man shot during robbery in SW Oklahoma City, police searching for suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during a robbery Thursday night.

The man was shot in the 900 block of Southwest 28th Street near 28th and Western shortly before 7:30 p.m.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the suspect was robbing the man when he shot him in the buttocks.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect. A description was not provided.

The victim’s condition is still unknown.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

