UPDATE: Police are now saying that the man was not shot by a suspect, but accidentally shot himself.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m.

Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested.

Police have just started investigating the shooting.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.