UPDATE: Police are now saying that the man was not shot by a suspect, but accidentally shot himself.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning.
Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m.
Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested.
Police have just started investigating the shooting.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.