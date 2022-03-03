NOTE: This story was updated to include new information from OKCPD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting of a man during a suspected home invasion Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of North Indiana.

A Police Department official told KFOR the man was shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a home invasion shooting.

Police Department investigators determined that the man was shot during a home invasion.

The OKCPD official said initial reports to police show that a woman told a 911 dispatcher that her husband was in a physical struggle with another man. The woman said she grabbed a gun and fired a shot, aiming at the other man, but accidentally shot her husband.

However, police are still working to officially determine who fired the shot that struck the man.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.