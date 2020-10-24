OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot Friday night.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Northeast 18th Street.
One man was shot and taken away in an ambulance.
Officers managed to apprehend a male suspect.
Police have not yet released the names of either the victim or the suspect.
The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma unit. He is in critical condition.
Stay with KFOR as this breaking story develops.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Purcell police learn that 2 junior high students were in possession of unloaded gun at school
- Man in critical condition after shot in Oklahoma City, suspect in custody
- Pregnant ESPN reporter fires back after ‘troll’ tries to body-shame her
- Officials track down first-ever ‘murder hornet’ nest in Washington
- Beloved Oklahoma State University President announces plans to retire in 2021, looks back on 13 years with the college