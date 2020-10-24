Man in critical condition after shot in Oklahoma City, suspect in custody

Oklahoma City police investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast 18th Street.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot Friday night.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Northeast 18th Street.

One man was shot and taken away in an ambulance.

Officers managed to apprehend a male suspect.

Police have not yet released the names of either the victim or the suspect.

The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma unit. He is in critical condition.

