Door-to-door salesman allegedly shot in Oklahoma City over iPad; suspect in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a shooting in which a door-to-door salesman was allegedly shot by a man who police say tried to rob him of his iPad.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of NW 35th Street and Barnes.

Police said a door-to-door salesman carrying an iPad was approached by the suspect, who demanded that he hand over the iPad and his wallet.

When the salesman began to back away from the suspect, the suspect shot him.

The salesman was taken to a hospital. Information on his condition has not yet been provided.

One person has been taken into custody.

No further information about the suspect is currently available.