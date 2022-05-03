OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe.

A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.

The victim appears to have been shot in the arm. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

A school in the area was briefly locked down.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.