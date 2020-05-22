Man shot in S.W. Oklahoma City dies from injuries, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was shot this week in southwest Oklahoma City has died from his injuries, police say.

Officers were flagged down near S.W. 29th around 3 a.m. on Thursday by a man on his bike saying there was a guy blocks away that was injured.

Police found the man lying on the ground near S.W. 17th and Robinson with a gunshot wound to the head and a bat nearby.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died, officials announced on Friday.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jesus Munoz, of Oklahoma City.

At this time, homicide investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.