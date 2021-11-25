Man shot in the face after answering door at his Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is in serious condition at a hospital after he was shot in the face on Thursday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KFOR the man is in serious condition but stable after the shooting.

The Police Department received a 911 call from a community member reporting a shooting in the 3000 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Police radio traffic reported that a community member said someone came onto their porch with a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the address and found the man had been shot in the face.

Police learned that the man was at home when a woman knocked on the door of his residence at around 8:30 a.m. He answered the door believing it could be his ex-girlfriend and was shot in the face, according to police.

The suspect is not in custody, but investigators believe they know the shooter’s identity.

