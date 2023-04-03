OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a shooting at a northeast Oklahoma City event center.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside Ice Events Center and Grill, along N.E. 36th Street.

“The shooting definitely is an unfortunate situation,” said Orthella McCracken. “Hate that that happened here.”

McCracken owns the liquor store next door to the event center. She told KFOR she doesn’t fear for her safety after the deadly shooting.

Police were called to Ice Event Center around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found the man covered in blood.

KFOR has learned the victim and suspect were arguing outside the center when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired rounds.

“It’s unclear what they were arguing about, but at some point during this argument, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim to death, and fled,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Despite the violence, McCracken said she’s not concerned about her customers’ safety and will not step up security measures.

“I don’t [think] that’s necessary because, as I said, it’s not something that happens every day,” said McCracken.

Knight said investigators are counting on the public’s assistance to solve this.