Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has died from injuries he suffered when he was shot Monday night in the breezeway of the Forest Park Apartments near Northwest 122nd and Rockwell in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say the shooting appears to have occurred following some kind of argument or altercation.

“If people are shooting and killing around here, then I need to do something different. I’m ready to go,” said Angela Miller, who lives near where the shooting occurred.

Police identified the victim Tuesday as Kyriece Hardeman. He died at a hospital.

Curtis Jones, the suspected shooter, was taken into custody at the scene.

