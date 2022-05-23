OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed while riding a horse.

A quiet rural road in northeast Oklahoma City was rocked by violence on a Sunday night.

“It was around 9:00 last night when police were called to a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “This was in the area of N.E. 41st and Lenox.”

When officers got there, they found a victim who had been shot while riding horseback.

“It appears that person was transported to an area hospital where, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries,” Knight said.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Laneko McMahan.

Police say at this point, many questions remain.

“Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect,” said Knight. “There have been no arrests made in this case. It’s unclear what the motive for the shooting was.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.