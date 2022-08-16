OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of SW 42nd Street.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to KFOR that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She also said the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Information has not yet been provided on the victim’s condition, nor has a suspect or vehicle description been given.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.