OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police officers had to follow a blood trail to find the victim after he and the suspects fled the scene.

“So, I’m just a little concerned, especially when I have the children here with me,” said Nina Cook. A neighbor in the area. “It was scary.”

Cook said it was the gunshots ringing out around 1:30 a.m. that had her stirring early Thursday morning. She was still fearful even hours after the incident because she said it sounded like it was right next to her bedroom window.

“I heard shots fired,” she said. “It was one pop and then several and then another one and I decided to just check on my kids, check my door.”

Officers got to the scene and interviewed someone who said they saw it all happen. A man was standing near the street in the area when a car pulled up. Inside the car were multiple armed suspects.

“Several people, all of them armed, got out and began shooting at him,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The victim fled on foot. He was hit by the gunfire but fled on foot. The suspects simply got back into their vehicle and drove away.”

The victim left behind a blood trail that officers followed to find him a short distance away from the scene. Knight said he was shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

“I didn’t really go back to sleep,” Cook said.

As for Cook, she said she’s from Germany originally and isn’t used to what happened, so, it scared her. She has never had any issues with her neighbors or crime in her year and a half being in the area until now.

“I hope everyone is okay,” she said.

Police said they do not have a suspect description and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.