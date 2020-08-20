Man shot multiple times in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 31st and Blackwelder.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
At this point, there have been no arrests and no suspect description released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Obama warns ‘our democracy’ is at stake; gives scathing assessment of Trump’s presidency
- Trump praises supporters of QAnon sex-trafficking conspiracy theory
- Race fan hasn’t missed an Indy 500 in 54 years – until now
- Air Force airman faces federal arson charge in Salt Lake City police car fire
- Hackers threaten violence at Columbine High School over Zoom call