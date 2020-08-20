Man shot multiple times in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 31st and Blackwelder.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, there have been no arrests and no suspect description released.

