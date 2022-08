OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting outside a club in Bricktown.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting outside of the Cowboy Ranch in Bricktown.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been arrested.

So far, officials have not released any details about a motive for the shooting.