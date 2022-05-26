OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an especially horrifying scene for one witness who saw a man get shot Wednesday off Memorial Road, just west of May Avenue. She also jumped in to help the man after the shooting.

“I pulled in, got us in the middle of the parking lot. He was bleeding. So, my mom got her jacket and we had a baby blanket and went out there and just put it on [him] to try to help keep him from bleeding,” said Sarah Wood, a witness to the shooting.

Wood said this moment and the minutes before are what left her incredibly shaken up.

“It’s not something you expect to see. It’s one thing to see all this stuff on movies and everything happen, and it’s one thing to actually be present and see that happen.”

Wood was tending to an employee of a northwest Oklahoma City liquor store after she said he appeared to have been shot in the face. Just moments before the shooting, she said she saw what looked like two people arguing in the parking lot while she was stuck at a stop light on Memorial Road.

“It just kind of looked like a domestic dispute,” she said.

The argument escalated.

“Then I heard a loud pop, and the guy fell,” she said.

An Oklahoma City liquor store employee was shot outside of the business during an armed robbery. Image KFOR

That’s the moment Wood and her mom jumped into action.

“I had to pull in there,” she said. “You can’t just let somebody lay there.”

Police have not established a motive at this time. Wood said she was told by other people on scene that the suspect tried to rob the store, and the employee went out after him. Wood said she also saw the suspect vehicle speed off.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, I hope he didn’t notice that we’re standing here,’ just, like, staring at what just happened because I wanted my babies to be OK,” she said, talking about her children in the back of her car at the time this was happening.

Police quickly found out from several other witnesses that it was a Black male in a tan vehicle. Wood found herself sitting in a rainy parking lot, doing something she never thought she would have to do in her life, and at the same time hoping it was enough to save the victim’s life.

“I’m very shaken up,” Wood said. “I hope the guy’s OK.”

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition. They did say he was talking with police when the ambulance left to take him to the hospital.