Man shot several times outside of hotel in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel several times in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officials responded to the OYO Hotel near S.E. 82nd and I-35 around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities say a man was shot three or four times in the chest outside of a motel room. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police know who the suspect is and are working to locate him.
No other details have been released.
