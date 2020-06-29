Man shot several times outside of hotel in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel several times in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the OYO Hotel near S.E. 82nd and I-35 around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a man was shot three or four times in the chest outside of a motel room. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police know who the suspect is and are working to locate him.

No other details have been released.

