Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Man shot several times outside of hotel in S.E. Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel several times in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the OYO Hotel near S.E. 82nd and I-35 around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a man was shot three or four times in the chest outside of a motel room. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police know who the suspect is and are working to locate him.

No other details have been released.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter