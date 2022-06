DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man was shot multiple times at a convenience store in Del City.

Investigators say they were called to a reported shooting at the 7-Eleven near S.E. 44th and Bryant in Del City.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized the victim had been shot three times. The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in the case, who left the scene in a red Grand Marquis.