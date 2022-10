OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, Oklahoma City police were called to the Plaza Inn after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.