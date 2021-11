Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot and killed in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City police were called to a residential area in the 1000 block of West Eubanks at around 9:45 p.m.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that the man died from his injuries.

Police told KFOR that multiple shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators do not yet have a description of the suspect.