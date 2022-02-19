OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is recovering after being shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City early Saturday.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were alerted to shots fired near SW 44th around 2:30 a.m., and were told a man had been shot in the leg.

Police traveled to the scene and located the victim, who had been shot twice in his legs.

The man and his significant other were on their way home from Bricktown when they heard gunshots. He got out of his car after hearing the shots and was shot twice in the legs.

Officials say the man is expected to recover.

No information was provided on the suspect.

Another drive-by shooting occurred in the 400 block of NW Hudson at around 2 a.m. A man was wounded. The suspect in that shooting is also unknown.