Man shot twice in chest while attempting to help woman who was being assaulted by another man at Oklahoma City apartment complex

Oklahoma City police in the 1300 block of North Stiles following a shooting at an apartment complex.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot twice in the chest at an Oklahoma City apartment complex, Wednesday night, after he attempted to help a woman who was being attacked by another man.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Stiles, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department public information officer.

Oklahoma City police in the 1300 block of North Stiles following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers learned that a woman at the complex was being assaulted by a man. The shooting victim was inside the woman’s apartment and came outside to help the woman get away from her attacker, but was shot two times in the chest while trying to intervene, according to the PIO.

The victim was able to speak with medics and authorities at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating the scene. No information has been provided on whether the suspect has been identified.