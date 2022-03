OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was stabbed at a grocery store in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the Crest near Rockwell, between 112th and West Hefner Parkway, Thursday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody, but the victim was not cooperating with police.

Police officials told KFOR the stabbing might have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The man suffered a minor, non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

No further information was provided.