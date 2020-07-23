Man stabbed in neck in Lawton

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic altercation in Lawton, according to police.

Lawton Police Department officers were called to South Western Medical Center on Wednesday regarding a man who arrived at the hospital, according to a Police Department news release.

The man, who had been stabbed in the neck in the 6300 block of NW Oak, was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

“Detectives found this to be a domestic altercation between the victim and his girlfriend,” the news release states.

The man has been treated and released from the hospital. His girlfriend has been taken into custody, according to the news release.

No further details have been released.

