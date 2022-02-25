YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon police are working to track down a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a tool store and getting into a physical altercation with the store’s manager.

“He’s obviously a threat and he’s obviously dangerous,” said Maj. Matt Fairchild, of the Yukon Police Department.

Whatchamacallit Tools’ problems with the suspected thief date back to late January. The suspect, along with another man, were caught on camera stealing several 40-volt lithium batteries.

The batteries cost about $180 each.

Can you help police identify this man? He is suspected of wielding a hammer during a robbery at Whatchamacallit Tools in Yukon.

Fast forward to last week, the suspect wearing a blue and white flannel was back at the tool store again for the same reason.

“He had gone through our back room where we keep our stock in inventory and he tried stealing from there and going out the back door,” said Ryan Johnson, the store manager.

However, the back door was locked. Then when the suspect tried to run out of the front door, he was greeted by Johnson.

“I am not just going to let you walk out of here with a thousand dollars’ worth of product,” said Johnson. “You’re stealing straight from our pocket.”

Johnson said his plan was to hold the suspect down and call police. However, once the alleged thief lifted a hammer, he backed off.

The blue Nissan Pathfinder the suspect left the scene in.

Police are still working on tracking him down.

“We just want to make sure that they get caught. So, they don’t ultimately end up hurting someone,” said Fairchild.

According to police, there aren’t any leads yet. However, they believe the suspect fled in a blue Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yukon Investigations at (405) 350-5520.