OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have a suspect in custody after a nearly 9-hour standoff at an M-Mart convenience store on Saturday.

“It was tense, it was tense,” said Tahir Yousaf, the store’s manager.

The incident happened at the M-Mart located near the corner of Interstate 35 and 23rd Street. Yousaf told KFOR he woke up to his security camera’s alarm going off, and saw a man ransacking his store.

“I saw on my camera that there was some guy going through my store, the cigarettes and stuff,” said Yousef.

Oklahoma City Police say they got to the scene around 3 a.m.

The suspect could be seen on security footage trying to escape the store through the ceiling. When his breakout plan didn’t work, he refused to surrender.

“He was just trying to run around the store and refusing to give up,” said Yousaf.

Police say around noon, they called in a tactical team who threw tear gas into the store.

“The subject very quickly gave himself up,” said Amanda Heppler, with OKCPD.

The suspect’s name has not yet been provided. Police told KFOR it’s still unclear if he was armed.