Man taken into custody after barricading self at VA Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a room at the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the VA Hospital after a man called 911, saying he was in a crisis.
Authorities say the man made threatening statements before barricading himself in a room at the hospital.
The man, who was armed with a knife, is not believed to be a patient at the hospital.
Investigators say at one point, he attempted to start a fire and then flood the room.
However, he was eventually taken into custody.