Man taken into custody after barricading self at VA Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a room at the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the VA Hospital after a man called 911, saying he was in a crisis.

Authorities say the man made threatening statements before barricading himself in a room at the hospital.

The man, who was armed with a knife, is not believed to be a patient at the hospital.

Investigators say at one point, he attempted to start a fire and then flood the room.

However, he was eventually taken into custody.

