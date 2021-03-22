Man taken into custody after being found on roof of business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man was taken into custody after fire crews were called to a fire on top of a building.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire on the roof of a building near S.W. 29th and McKinley.

When fire crews arrived, they realized there was a small fire on an air conditioner on top of the building.

Investigators also spotted a man on the roof who refused to come down.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were eventually able to take the man into custody. They soon learned that he had previously been arrested for arson.