Man to be sentenced for deadly crash that killed Oklahoma motorcyclist

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal accident in Canadian County will soon learn his fate.

Officials say Donald Biffle ran a stop sign in a semi-truck at Banner Rd. and Highway 66 in Canadian County in November of 2019. At that point, he hit and killed 73-year-old Ray Davis.

Reports indicate that Biffle had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Davis’ family members were stunned to learn that Biffle already had a DUI conviction in Oklahoma County. After looking at the court documents, they told KFOR that he shouldn’t have been able to get his driver’s license back, much less a CDL.

Donald Biffle

Court documents also show Biffle had an active warrant in McClain County for writing bad checks, and drug charges in Leflore County.

“He should have been in jail for failing to comply with his terms, and start the process of his three-year deferment,” Candy Schwarz, Davis’ daughter, told KFOR in 2019. “He should not have been out, period.”

Biffle was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

In December, Biffle pleaded guilty to the charges.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon in Canadian County District Court.