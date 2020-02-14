Man treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing pets during house fire

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday near N.W. 63rd and May.

Officials tell KFOR a man and woman were home when the fire started.

They told firefighters that ashes from the fireplace caught a chair on fire and quickly spread.

The man went back inside the home to rescue their pets and was overcome by smoke. He was taken to the hospital for mild smoke inhalation.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

No other injuries were reported.