OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is releasing new information about a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s northeast side.

Around 3 a.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.E. 9th and Lottie.

That’s where they found an older man lying unconscious. It appeared he had inhaled too much smoke.

“Very quickly into the incident, they found an adult male in the back room. They were able to bring him out. We had a crew waiting in the front yard, ready to receive him, and they immediately started EMS care,” said Major Jeff Chappell with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Keeneisha Parker lives next door to the victim.

“I just [saw] smoke come out, and the smoke was going inside my house,” said Parker.

She told KFOR the smoke was so harmful she required a breathing treatment.

“I had an asthma attack,” said Parker.

Major Chappell told KFOR the man’s home was so tightly sealed it kept the heat and the smoke inside until they opened it up.

Police and arson investigators worked the scene for hours, checking for any evidence of foul play. But while they investigate, the man’s neighbor is hoping he survives.