Man treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters helped a man out of a burning home and treated him for smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to a burning home at North Hudson Avenue and Northwest 29th Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Photo goes with story
A house fire at North Hudson Avenue and Northwest 29th Street.

Heavy flames were visible at the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and provided first aid to the resident who suffered smoke inhalation.

At least 50 percent of the home sustained smoke or fire damage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter