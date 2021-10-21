Man treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters helped a man out of a burning home and treated him for smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to a burning home at North Hudson Avenue and Northwest 29th Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

A house fire at North Hudson Avenue and Northwest 29th Street.

Heavy flames were visible at the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and provided first aid to the resident who suffered smoke inhalation.

At least 50 percent of the home sustained smoke or fire damage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.