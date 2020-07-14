Man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies after eluding authorities

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities from several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who ran from officers after they performed a maneuver on his vehicle while trying to serve felony warrants.

“Brian Dale Payne is the suspect,” Capt. Joe Williams with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KFOR.

Payne, who is wanted on several felony warrants, took his alleged, multi-state crime spree to Logan County, near Forest Hills and Post Road, on Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals received a tip that he was in the area.

An OHP trooper, who was working for the U.S. Marshals at the time, tracked him down.

“They got on scene and located him. A short pursuit ensued after that and we actually performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver,” Williams said.

That’s when Payne allegedly got out of the car and ran, leading to a manhunt with the Oklahoma City police helicopter in the sky and the K9 unit, troopers and Logan County deputies on the ground.

“The plates on the vehicle, the suspect’s vehicle, are Arkansas tags. I don’t know if he’s from there. I believe probably from the Fort Smith area,” Capt. Williams said.

After about six hours of searching, the hunt was scaled back.

“We’re going to start scaling back the operation and turn it back over to the fugitive task force,” Capt. Paul Timmons said around 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KFOR the charges on Payne’s warrants include burglary and larceny of a vehicle.

According to news articles in the Sallisaw area and a Facebook post from Sallisaw police, Payne was caught on camera after breaking into an audio store, shattering the glass, back in May.

KXMX News reported he stole $5,000-$7,000 worth of merchandise, arriving at the store in a vehicle stolen out of Fort Smith.

At this time, Payne is still on the run.

He is described as a white, thin and bald-headed man. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a ripped, light blue shirt.

“Stay vigilant and if you see anything that looks out of place, call 911,” Capt. Timmons said.

Latest Stories