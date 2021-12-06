Man wanted for deadly Okemah shooting arrested

OKEMAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say a 22-year-old man connected to a deadly shooting in Oklahoma has been taken into custody.

On Saturday night, officers with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department arrested 22-year-old Elijah Dewayne Hicks.

Hicks was wanted for his role in a deadly shooting in Okemah.

“Fugitives should know there is no place where the FBI and our partners won’t find you,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the Oklahoma City FBI Division. “I want to thank the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department for their great work and partnership.”

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, investigators allege that Hicks met another man in the street and they spoke briefly. At that point, they say Hicks shot the man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Hicks was charged with murder in Indian Country.