DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Texas who was wanted for a deadly shooting in Del City in 2019.

In November of 2019, 18-year-old Ryan Yearby was waiting on a friend in the passenger seat of a car outside of a Del City home when he was shot.

“Head. He got shot in his head. He only got hit once,” Aretha Young, Yearby’s mother, told KFOR. “My son was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Young said that her son was shot and killed by longtime friend Bruce Baker.

“I guess he was supposed to be nervous at the time. Unfamiliar car rolled up and he just started shooting,” she said.

Ryan “Boosie” Yearby

Since the shooting, Baker has been on the run.

The U.S. Marshal Service Metro Fugitive Task Force has pursued countless leads across the country, and recently learned that Baker was in the Dallas Metroplex area.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force contacted the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. The team then found Baker at an apartment complex in McKinney, Texas.

Bruce Baker, aka “Brucey”, aka “Champagne”

“U.S. Marshals task forces combine the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives in our communities. These task forces are located throughout the entire country and seamlessly work together to apprehend fugitives attempting to escape justice. This case is a great example of how effective our network can be regardless of the fugitives attempts to evade law enforcement,” said Johnny L. Kuhlman, United States Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma.