Man wanted in Canadian County arrested after found in Arizona desert in medical distress

TUCSON, AZ (KFOR) – A man who was in medical distress in the Arizona desert turned out to be wanted in Canadian County, officials say.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, Tucson Sector agents patrolling the desert west of Douglas, Arizona encountered a man going in and out of consciousness.

Agents immediately requested emergency medical services to respond as they attempted to get the 44 year-old Mexican National to safety.

Recent monsoon activity, the man’s physical size, and the lack of vehicular access to the area prevented agents from using an off-road vehicle for extraction to an awaiting ambulance. The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger aircraft was requested and assisted in flying in medical personnel and extracting the man from the desert.

The man rescued, later identified as Carlos Vargas-Verdin, was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

During a criminal background check it was discovered Vargas was not only illegally present in the United States but has an outstanding warrant from Canadian County, Oklahoma for possession of dangerous drugs.

Vargas is being processed for immigration violations and will be extradited to the Canadian County Sherriff’s Office.

