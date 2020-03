Christopher Michael Brown is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in southeast Oklahoma City has been arrested.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma City police released a composite sketch of the man wanted in connection with the incident.

On Friday, police announced the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Michael Brown.

Brown was arrested on Thursday and booked into jail on several complaints, including kidnapping and two counts of rape in the first degree.