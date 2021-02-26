Man wanted in Oklahoma teen’s murder found hiding in closet

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested a homicide suspect at a home in Edmond on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Maurice McCall as he hid in a closet in a home in Edmond.

Authorities say McCall is the suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Armoni Johnson.

On July 15, officers responded to the area near N.E. 36th and Henney Road in Choctaw for a shots fired calls.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Armoni Johnson dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch.

Officials say Armoni Johnson graduated Choctaw High School just two days earlier.

Initially, investigators worked to determine if Johnson died from gunshots or the crash.

“Because shots were fired over a mile in length so we have to protect that right now,” said Chief Kelly Marshall, with the Choctaw Police Department.

Officials say they are still working to determine if charges will be presented on other potential suspects.