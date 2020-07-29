Man wanted on outstanding Texas warrant arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man who was arrested in Oklahoma County was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Texas.

On July 20, dispatchers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man attempting to break into a home near N.W. 37th and Council Rd.

Officers with the Bethany Police Department quickly arrived on the scene and arrested 33-year-old Miguel Vega.

The victim told deputies that Vega attempted to open a locked door to his home, and eventually opened an unlocked door to his car.

A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office checked Vega’s criminal background and learned that he was wanted in Ellis County, Texas for indecency with a child- sexual contact.

