Man wanted on several warrants arrested at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted on several warrants was arrested at a motel in Oklahoma City this week.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Dean Beal, 40, was arrested at a motel just off I-35 and S.E. 36th St.

Beal is facing numerous charges related to multiple cases in Oklahoma County such as child endangerment, DUI, and trafficking illegal drugs.

He is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

