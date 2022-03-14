OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The man who allegedly attacked and shot a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City is a convicted felon who now faces multiple charges.

Robert Lee Harrison Jr., 49, of Oklahoma City is suspected of shooting with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, domestic assault and battery after a felony conviction and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon after a felony conviction, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County District Court.

Harrison was arrested Saturday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Harrison is suspected of shooting an INTEGRIS employee who previously ended a relationship with him, Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department said in the affidavit.

Robert Lee Harrison Jr.

Burnett was called at 5:50 p.m. Friday to INTEGRIS regarding a shooting in the hospital’s parking garage, 3300 NW Expressway.

The victim got off work at 4:14 p.m. and was walking to her vehicle parked in the garage’s fourth floor when she was attacked by the suspect, Burnett said.

“The suspect punched [the] victim in the face, shot the victim several times in the stomach, and shot her one time in her left leg,” the detective said in the affidavit.

The victim ran to the garage’s staircase, went down to the third floor and collapsed in the stairwell, where she screamed for help.

An INTEGRIS employee was walking to her car when she heard the victim screaming. She went to the victim.

The employee told Burnett the victim said her ex-boyfriend ambushed her, shot her and hit her. She said she provided the victim medical aid until EMSA arrived at the scene.

Oklahoma City police at INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital after being notified about a victim shot multiple times.

Burnett also spoke with a medical doctor who had been at the hospital, visiting his father.

The doctor told Burnett he was walking to his vehicle when he came upon the victim and the INTEGRIS employee. He said the employee gave him her hospital badge, which contained the hospital’s security phone number. He called security, reported the victim and asked for medical aid. He said he then provided medical aid to the victim, and heard the victim say that her ex-boyfriend ambushed, attacked and shot her.

A second hospital employee also helped provide aid to the victim.

The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in critical condition. She underwent emergency surgery.

Burnett described the suspect, Harrison, as a convicted felon with past arrests for assault and battery on a police officer, domestic assault and battery, shooting with intent to kill and possession of CDS.

Harrison also has pending cases in Oklahoma County, both for alleged possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Updated information has not been provided on the victim’s condition.