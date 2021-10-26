Man who allegedly threatened to shoot customers at an Oklahoma County business arrested following chase; loaded gun found in his vehicle

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Nicoma Park Police Department officers apprehended an armed man who allegedly threatened to return to a local business and kill customers.

Richard Marlow, 51, of Midwest City was arrested Monday and taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He faces charges of planning, threatening or conspiring to perform an act of violence, felony eluding a police officer, aggravated felony DUI, carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Nicoma Park police.

Richard Marlow

Police were notified at around 5 p.m. Monday about a man at a business threatening others.

Officers went to the scene and on the way were informed that the suspect said he was leaving to get a gun and would come back and kill customers.

Marlow left the business but returned and stayed inside his vehicle. The person who originally contacted police said she could see the man inside his vehicle, reaching for something beneath his seat, according to police.

An officer approached Marlow’s vehicle, but the suspect sped away, police said.

The officer chased Marlow, pursuing him east on Northeast 23rd. Marlow turned south on Westminster Road and pulled to a stop. Police performed a “felony high-risk” stop and took the suspect into custody. The chase lasted less than a mile, according to police.

Police searched Marlow’s vehicle and found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.