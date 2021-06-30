Man who crashed into apartment after being shot has died

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man who was shot earlier this month has died from his injuries.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 21, Oklahoma City police officers were called to the Stratford Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say 23-year-old Alex Essien Brown had been shot while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, he crashed into a unit of the apartments.

Brown was rushed to a nearby hospital where he stayed for three days before he died from his injuries.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.