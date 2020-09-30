Man whose identity not yet known dies in Carter County vehicle crash

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man died in a vehicle crash in Carter County, but authorities have not yet learned his identity.

The man died early Tuesday morning at the scene of the crash on Paint Horse Road and Hedges Road, four miles south of Ardmore, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The man was driving a four-door sedan east on Paint Horse Road when at approximately 1:30 a.m. he failed to yield to a stop sign. He drove through the intersection and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and landed on its top, according to the news release.

No further information was provided.

