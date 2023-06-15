YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Police arrested a driver with multiple felony warrants after he led them on a short car chase Thursday morning.

In the body camera video from an officer, the driver’s vehicle ended up against the median on I-40 near council road.

Yukon Police say the driver, William Pruett, reached speeds up to 120 miles an hour.

They say an officer used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, or TVI, to bring the chase to a stop.

Pruett was arrested for speeding, drug possession, and other felony warrants from other counties in the state.

Police say they went on a similar chase last week and the vehicle involved matches the same description as Pruett’s car. That pursuit is still under investigation. It’s unknown if it was the same driver.

Pruett was also arrested in 2022 for malicious injury or destruction of property.