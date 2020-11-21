Man with violent criminal history accused of rape and assault & battery in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies arrested a man with a violent criminal history who now stands accused of rape and assault and battery.

James Darden, 46, is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to an Oklahoma County’s Sheriff’s Office news release issued on Friday.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Wednesday about a woman being attacked near Stockyards City in Oklahoma City. The woman was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed the woman who said she had been threatened with a knife, strangled and sexually abused, according to the news release.

“The victim was able to give investigators information about her attacker, and they started searching for the suspect,” the news release states.

Investigators located the suspect, Darden, on Thursday in a transient camp along the Oklahoma River.

Darden was interviewed and then taken into custody, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s Office officials learned that Darden had previous Oklahoma County convictions that included domestic assault and battery that he failed to report to his probation officer, therefore violating his probation, as well as convictions in North Carolina for first-degree burglary and kidnapping, the news release states.

His bail was set at $65,000.

