Man, woman killed in S.W. Oklahoma City RV fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after two people were killed in an RV fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene near S.W. 25th and Western around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a vehicle on fire in the front yard of a home.

When crews arrived, they found a small RV on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews then searched the vehicle.

A man and woman were found dead inside the RV, officials say.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.