Man, woman shot in parking lot of Lawton Walmart

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – An investigation is underway in Lawton after two people were shot in the parking lot of Walmart over the weekend.

The shooting happened at the Lawton Walmart on Sheridan Road on Saturday around 10 p.m.

According to KSWO, a man and woman were shot.

The man tried to leave the parking lot after being shot and suffering a minor injury. But while doing that, the man crashed into several vehicles, causing others to have minor injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.