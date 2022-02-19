OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot during a drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to NW 10th and Hudson at around 2:03 a.m. regarding a suspect shooting at a car.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a man was shot by a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of NW Hudson, according to an OKCPD official.

The official KFOR spoke with did not have information on the victim’s condition.

The suspect is unknown.

Another drive-by shooting occurred near SW 44th and may around 2:30 a.m. A man was shot twice in his legs. The suspect in that shooting is also unknown.